Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 89.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

