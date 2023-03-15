FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,290,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,519,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

