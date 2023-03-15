Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £160

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($193.78) to £151 ($184.03) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($196.22) to £164 ($199.88) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($184.61) to £161.16 ($196.42) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($157.22) to £150 ($182.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,723.20.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $86.12.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

