Forge Global’s (FRGE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRGE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.70 on Monday. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

