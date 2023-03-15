Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

