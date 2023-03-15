Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

