Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 35,121 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

