Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432,184 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 165,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 291,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

