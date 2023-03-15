Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $133.80.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,284 shares of company stock worth $976,676. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.