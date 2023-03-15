Fred Alger Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,721,136 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.