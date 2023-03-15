Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 283,493 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

