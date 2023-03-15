Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 171,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 75,380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

