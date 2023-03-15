Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,665 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.24.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

