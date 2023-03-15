Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 11,587 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $821.23 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

