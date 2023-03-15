Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 15,230 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

SPLK stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

