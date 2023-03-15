Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 48.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

