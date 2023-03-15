Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $7.29 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $61,508,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.