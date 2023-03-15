Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial cut their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

