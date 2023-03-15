Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

FECCF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.