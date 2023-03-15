FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIO stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

