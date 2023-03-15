FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

