FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) versus Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Critical Contrast

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.78% 14.73% 7.89% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $3.03 billion 2.20 $235.51 million $6.57 29.85 Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.61 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.03, meaning that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTI Consulting and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $203.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given FTI Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Ryvyl on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

