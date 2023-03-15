Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $501.31

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 501.31 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.09). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.24), with a volume of 6,645 shares changing hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £198.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,844.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

