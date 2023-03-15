FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $7.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.96.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI stock opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

