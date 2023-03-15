FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

