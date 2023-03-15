FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Flutter Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($193.78) to £151 ($184.03) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($196.22) to £164 ($199.88) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($184.61) to £161.16 ($196.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,723.20.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

