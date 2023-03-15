FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increased by Analyst

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Premier Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Price Performance

Premier Foods stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.