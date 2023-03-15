FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Increased by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of LEV opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

