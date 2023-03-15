FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Increased by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.