FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Increased by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LEV opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.67. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

