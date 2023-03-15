Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.92 and traded as low as C$7.85. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 9,100 shares.

Gamehost Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$175.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

