GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $9.98 on Monday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

