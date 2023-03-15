GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.