GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €42.00 ($45.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

