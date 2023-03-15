Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $14.69. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 24,819 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

