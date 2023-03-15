Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.