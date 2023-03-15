Genius Sports Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

