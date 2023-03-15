GigaCloud Technology (GCT) to Release Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

