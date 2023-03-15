Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 143.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

