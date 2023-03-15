GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

GTLB opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

