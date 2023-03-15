Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.65

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.65 and traded as low as $22.90. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 309,600 shares changing hands.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 164,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.