Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,998 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

HERO stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.75. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.