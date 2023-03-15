GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.0 %

GDDY stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.