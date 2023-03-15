Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 373,700 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

