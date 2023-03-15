Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $228,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $972.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

