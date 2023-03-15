Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

