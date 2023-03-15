Graham Holdings Co Acquires 1,902,763 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graham Holdings Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902,763 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 32.2% of Graham Holdings Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Graham Holdings Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

