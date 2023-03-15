Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

