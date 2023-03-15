Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
