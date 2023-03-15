Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
