Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

