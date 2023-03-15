HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

