Head-To-Head Analysis: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $130.45 million 1.22 $21.83 million $3.57 7.67 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meridian and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.75%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

